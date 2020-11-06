KINGSPORT — It’s time for you to experience Bays Mountain Park in an all new light. Or maybe with a complete lack thereof.
The park recently announced that it’s bringing back the popular night biking program beginning next week, thanks to downtown business Reedy Creek Bicycles. Now’s your chance to hit the trails on your mountain bike under dark and moonlit skies.
Beginning on Nov. 10, you’ll be able to join a group of riders for a journey through the forest. The rides will take place on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, from November through February.
Each ride will begin at 6 p.m., last one to two hours, and be led by Reedy Creek Bicycles.
There are no age or skill level restrictions for this free program.
ABOUT THE EVENT
Riders should arrive early in time for a prompt 6 p.m. departure. No late arrivals will be allowed to catch up. You should wear appropriate safety gear for mountain biking, including a helmet. Flashlights or headlamps are recommended.
If you’re new to night rides or mountain biking in general, stop by Reedy Creek Bicycles, where their knowledgeable staff will have you ready to ride in no time. All riders should also be prepared to complete and sign a waiver before hitting the trails.
NIGHT RIDE DATES
Nov. 10 and 24
Dec. 8 and 22
Jan. 12 and 26
Feb. 9 and 23
All dates are subject to weather and trail conditions.