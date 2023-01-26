BRISTOL, Va. — Christmas returned to downtown Bristol on Thursday morning.
Birthplace of Country Music officials announced 10 top acts booked to appear during the 22nd Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. One name, that of Castlewood’s 49 Winchester, was released last fall.
The festival is set to stage from Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10.
“I am so excited,” said Leah Ross, BCM executive director of advancement. “We’ve produced a very diverse lineup that appeals to the masses.”
A brief animated video unveiled each of the 10 names. Bands announced include Nickel Creek and The Mavericks. Led by music explorer Chris Thile, following a lengthy hiatus, Nickel Creek reformed recently. Their new album, “Celebrants,” will be released on March 24.
“The music-loving Brent Treash is excited to finally get Chris Thile and Nickel Creek to Rhythm & Roots,” said Brent Treash, longtime music committee member with Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. “Nickel Creek’s Chris Thile knows music history, and he knows Bristol music history. You know he will nerd out when he’s in Bristol.”
Fronted by lead singer and founding member Raul Malo, The Mavericks embody a rainbow blend of music. Birthed in Miami, The Mavericks early on incorporated dollops of Malo’s Cuban heritage into their country style. Nowadays, they embody a full-bore mashup of music.
“I am from a Cuban family,” said Malo during The Mavericks’ 2019 appearance at the Paramount in downtown Bristol. “My dad loved Johnny Cash. I remember riding around in Miami with my dad in his big Buick, listening to Freddy Fender and Marty Robbins on 8-tracks. Country music was part of the soundtrack to my childhood.”
September will mark the first Rhythm & Roots appearances by Nickel Creek and The Mavericks. Likewise, jazz-pop chameleon Bruce Hornsby, who hails from Williamsburg, Virginia, will lead his band the Noisemakers during their Rhythm & Roots debut come September.
Hornsby, who has recorded bluegrass with Ricky Skaggs, earned significant pop music success with such songs as his Billboard pop chart No. 1 single, “The Way it Is,” in 1986.
“What I like about this lineup,” Ross said, “there is not a weak spot.”
Johnson City’s Amythyst Kiah, returns to Rhythm & Roots. Kiah, whose roots extend from ETSU and the Tri-Cities, maintains a quickly growing presence on the national and international music scene. She embodies stylistic tentacles that embrace multiple genres from Appalachian folk, bluegrass, country, rock, jazz, and rhythm and blues.
Rhythm & Roots’ lineup also highlights genre-straddling favorite Margo Price. She occupies space in the initial lineup announcement with Watchhouse, a folk duo formerly known as Mandolin Orange, as well as Canadian singer-songwriter Allison Russell, Nashville-based rockers Larkin Poe, and indie folk band Wilderado.
Another lineup announcement will most likely come in March.
“We are probably, the last time I checked, about a third to a half booked,” Treash said. “We’re never at a shortage of bands to book. These acts announced today, it took time.”
Meanwhile, Ross took a few minutes to address the past and future of Rhythm & Roots as well as the BCM Museum.
“The festival downtown looks a lot different than it does today,” Ross said. “By next year, we hope to break ground on expansion of the museum next door. Once we break ground, the project will take up to two years.”
Ross added that for the first time in Rhythm & Roots’ history, attendees can purchase a variety of VIP packages. They include tickets to the festival and stays in downtown hotels including The Bristol Hotel as well as The Sessions Hotel.
Tickets for and information about Rhythm & Roots are available by phone at (423) 573-1927 and online at https://birthplaceofcountrymusic.org. Tickets can also be purchased during business hours at the BCM Museum located at 101 Country Music Way in Bristol, Virginia.
“We hope to see you on State Street in September,” Treash said.