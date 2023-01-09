New water meter

New water meters, like the one shown in the above photo, will soon be replacing existing water meters throughout Kingsport.

The City of Kingsport announced Monday the next phase of the $4.8 million water meter replacement project will begin this week.

EnvoCore – a Maryland-based company contracted by Kingsport - will be installing 10,000 new water meters within the city’s service area over the next six months, according to a city press release.

