The City of Kingsport announced Monday the next phase of the $4.8 million water meter replacement project will begin this week.
EnvoCore – a Maryland-based company contracted by Kingsport - will be installing 10,000 new water meters within the city’s service area over the next six months, according to a city press release.
Work will begin in the Colonial Heights community with future areas including Sullivan Gardens, Meadowview, Fordtown Road and Lynn Garden.
This phase of the project has an estimated cost of $2.3 million. All of these meters should be installed by June 30, 2023, city officials said.
Trucks with an EnvoCore logo, will be working to replace current water meters with a new one and residents are advised to be alert for these trucks.
The contractor will also be placing informational door hangers on the doors of the homes receiving new water meters, the release stated.
The water meter replacement project dates to December 2020, when the batteries in some water meters started to fail earlier than anticipated. As a result, the city’s utilities department was not able to electronically detect an accurate reading of water usage.
In response, the city began replacing these water meters with new ones in the spring of 2021. Kingsport anticipates having all remaining water meters in its 39,000-count system replaced with new ones within the next couple of years.
To date, more than 17,000 new water meters have been installed, allowing the city to obtain readings remotely.
A base station and nine repeaters were installed across the water system last fall to receive the usage information from the new water meters.
The remaining meters are being read manually each month.