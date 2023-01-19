KINGSPORT — A recent survey conducted by the city shows the majority of Kingsport’s residents consider the local newspaper their go-to source of information.
Of those who responded, 32.6% said they get their news from the newspaper.
“It validates that newspapers are local, we’re trusted and we value our community,” Allen Rau, chief executive officer of Six Rivers Media, which owns the Kingsport Times News, said. “We love to hear back from studies like this.”
The city conducted the survey last fall.
Adrienne Batara, communications director for the city, presented the findings to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday.
Batara said there were 238 participants.
One of the questions asked was, “Where is the first source you go to for your local Kingsport news?”
The newspaper was the first source, while social media was second with 29.9%.
Third was television news at 18.8%, and fourth was the city’s website at 13.4%.
Rau said the survey results were gratifying, especially when it comes to the local news source. The survey also showed that respondents valued local media outlets as a “major” source of information about Kingsport.
“The purpose for us is our community,” he said. “So it’s valuable to hear back from them on what matters to them.”
Batara said that the survey did not break down the sources of where people obtain their information from social media — whether it be news or city pages or from friends and family — but that might be something to address in future surveys.
The survey comes as Kingsport continues to refine its communications strategies. A year ago, the city brought on a third communications specialist and also launched its own app, ConnectKingsport.
A redesign of the city’s website was completed in November 2021. During 2022 the website generated 1.3 million pageviews compared to 868,000 in 2021, and total visitors went up to 255,000 from 223,000.
ThisisKingsport.com, which lists community events and happenings, saw 37,508 visitors from June to December compared to 10,260 visitors from January to May last year.
The city has also seen more than 5,480 downloads of its ConnectKingsport app. It is quickly becoming the go-to source for the public to contact the city. The survey showed that 19.7% of residents have contacted the city through the app.
However, the most popular way to contact city officials was through a phone call, which was at 21.7%.
Batara said the communications department was not surprised with the results. But she did note that the results gave the department an idea of what it needs to look at in order to make communication more effective.
“We need for people to find the information they want,” she said.
Kingsport will soon host a page for the city’s news on its website. Batara said there is video on YouTube and other information across the city’s Facebook and webpages that could be placed in a central location for ease of use.
She said the strategy will also help focus on making sure there is a good connection between the city and the newspaper and drive a more solid social media strategy.
She said these steps should help residents obtain the information needed and wanted.
“The information is out there, so it’s just a matter of finding it when they need it,” Batara said.