KINGSPORT — The Model City’s newest park is on track for a spring opening.
“They’ve finished most of the lower trail,” said Kitty Frazier, Parks and Recreation director. “Now we’re focusing on the boardwalk and the pier.”
KINGSPORT — The Model City’s newest park is on track for a spring opening.
“They’ve finished most of the lower trail,” said Kitty Frazier, Parks and Recreation director. “Now we’re focusing on the boardwalk and the pier.”
Riverbend Park, a 24-acre site located along the South Fork of the Holston River, should be open by the end of spring, Frazier said.
It will offer visitors a chance to view the Holston River just below Fort Patrick Henry Dam between Riverbend Drive and Wesley Road as they enjoy the amenities and attractions.
TVA is working with the city and providing funding to improve the parking area at the end of Wesley Road to include an ADA parking space.
The project has been in the works for years, dating back to 2015 when an Alabama company that built the Villas at River Bend apartment complex donated 24 acres to the city. Kingsport then built a road to the property and installed a traffic signal.
The city has designed Riverbend Park to be a multi-phase project, one that can be developed over a period of five to 10 years.
Conceptual drawings show the park having about 2,646 feet of riverbank access with gateway entrances at both ends of the trail.
Other features include various play areas, pavilions, restrooms, benches, scenic spots and interpretive signs spaced at various locations along the river.
King General Contractors, based in Bristol, Tennessee, is conducting the work for $952,601 with a contingency fee of $57,156.
Frazier said a lot of work has been done since construction began last August.
“We’re making progress,” she said. “We’re pleased at the work that’s been done.”
But she did warn potential visitors to stay away from the site until the park is officially open.
“We’re not opening it up to the public yet,” she said. “It’s still a construction site.”
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.