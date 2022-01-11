Connections Network launched a new website on Jan. 1 that enables members of the community to learn more about local nonprofits and service groups in Hancock and Hawkins counties.
The coordinator for the Volunteer Connection initiative, Jodi Southerland, said the website is “designed to provide people with easy access to the information they need to support local organizations.”
Southerland said the website — www.yourvolunteerconnection.com/ — will help organizations that rely on volunteers achieve their missions.
“We are excited to announce the launch of Volunteer Connection,” Southerland said. “There are many great organizations and service groups in our community that rely on volunteers to achieve their mission. The website is designed to make it simple for visitors to learn about volunteer opportunities. With one click, visitors can contact the organization to express interest in volunteering or supporting them in other ways.”
Southerland said the website is more than just a place to find information and connect with organizations. The Volunteer Connection website is also a local guide to volunteer groups in the community.
“Nonprofits and service groups are the backbone of our community. We want to raise awareness about the vital services they provide to the public,” Southerland said.
The goal of the Volunteer Connection website “is to connect people and strengthen the community through volunteer engagement.”
The website is operated by Connections, a group of community leaders who work alongside each other to create a thriving community through partnerships and support they receive from the community.
Anyone who is interested in learning more about Connections Network or the Volunteer Connection website can contact Jodi Southerland at (423) 401-5000.
Additionally, any organizations or service groups that are interested in being added to the website should visit www.yourvolunteerconnection.com/memberorgs.