KINGSPORT — In celebration of Black History Month, New Vision Youth and South Central Kingsport are hosting a variety of community events.

Today from 3-5 p.m. is the Black History Soul Food Gathering at the Riverview Community Room. After a $5 donation, guests young and old can enjoy dozens of their favorite foods, as well as door prizes and a speech given by a 7-year-old member of New Vision Youth.

