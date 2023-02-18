Good eats will not be in short supply at the Black History Soul Food Gathering in the Riverview Community Room from 3-5 p.m. today. For a $5 donation, guests can enjoy their favorite dishes while being eligible to win door prizes.
Good eats will not be in short supply at the Black History Soul Food Gathering in the Riverview Community Room from 3-5 p.m. today. For a $5 donation, guests can enjoy their favorite dishes while being eligible to win door prizes.
KINGSPORT — In celebration of Black History Month, New Vision Youth and South Central Kingsport are hosting a variety of community events.
Today from 3-5 p.m. is the Black History Soul Food Gathering at the Riverview Community Room. After a $5 donation, guests young and old can enjoy dozens of their favorite foods, as well as door prizes and a speech given by a 7-year-old member of New Vision Youth.
Following the feast, seniors are welcome to stay for Black History Senior Bingo from 6:30-8:30. Guests who won door prizes may bring them to this event.
On Wednesday, Feb. 22, the I Am Black History Youth Bible Study will be hosted at Shiloh Baptist Church from 5-7 p.m. Guest speakers will include Cassy Bristol, Black history teacher at Daniel Boone High School, and the Rev. Kenneth Calvert, the pastor at Shiloh. Youths will be gifted a new Black history book at the event.
Lastly, on Saturday, Feb. 25, the Riverview Community Room will host the Soup Beans and Cornbread I Am Black History Community Unity event at 5 p.m. The event will feature guest speaker Bishop Ronnie Collins, and all are welcome to attend at no cost. Door prizes will be available for attendees. For more information, contact Johnnie Mae Swagerty at (423) 429-7553.
More information about New Vision Youth and its Black History Month events can be found on the New Vision Youth Facebook page.