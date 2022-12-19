KINGSPORT — It's the fine art of Christmas caroling. Songs that we grew up with, with words that are always easy to remember ... well, most of the time. If you've got hot chocolate, hand and foot warmers, and an even warmer spirit, there's nothing to it, right?

It's 11-year old Robinson sixth-grader Carlie Cox's first time caroling with the New Vision Youth group of Kingsport. Was she scared? "Well, yes and no," she replied. What would make her afraid? "It's my first time caroling," she said. What would make her not afraid? That answer was simple. "Because it's just singing."

