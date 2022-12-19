KINGSPORT — It's the fine art of Christmas caroling. Songs that we grew up with, with words that are always easy to remember ... well, most of the time. If you've got hot chocolate, hand and foot warmers, and an even warmer spirit, there's nothing to it, right?
It's 11-year old Robinson sixth-grader Carlie Cox's first time caroling with the New Vision Youth group of Kingsport. Was she scared? "Well, yes and no," she replied. What would make her afraid? "It's my first time caroling," she said. What would make her not afraid? That answer was simple. "Because it's just singing."
17 years ago, Johnnie Mae Swagerty's New Vision Youth picked up the mantle of continuing the art of Christmas caroling every holiday season, an art form that goes back generations.
Missing three years because of COVID-19 did not affect the group. Christmas caroling returned to South Central Kingsport and the Riverview community this year, with the New Vision Youth taking to the streets, knocking on doors and getting everybody in the holiday spirit. Every note was on key, was greatly appreciated and even accompanied on some doorsteps.
Darla Jennings said she hasn't heard anyone singing traditional Christmas songs on her doorstep in years. "This has just thrilled me beyond belief because it's part of my own childhood," she said. "Growing up, it was expected of us kids to know all the songs and know how to sing them when caroling from house to house."
Christmas caroling by the New Vision Youth is done in memory of the late Mrs. Julia Evans of Kingsport, who always urged the carolers to keep singing door to door every year.
"Because she loved it so much" Swagerty said, "that has become our inspiration over the years."
Songs this year ranged from the traditional "Silent Night" to "Deck the Halls" to the somewhat more difficult "Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer," a song that Carlie fretted about for a short time.
"I can never remember all the names of the reindeer," she said. (By the way, they are Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donder, Blixem, and of course Rudolph, who leads the pack with his bright red nose). Carlie wasn't too worried about remembering who's who. "When we get to the names, I'll just let everybody take that," she said.
Christmas caroling is an art form that is still intriguing, no matter what your age. At least one person in the audience thinks everybody should get in the Christmas spirit by caroling and remembering how much fun it is.
"Every neighborhood in town should be 'decking the halls' during the Christmas season," Jennings said.
Meanwhile, she said she enjoyed her early Christmas gift. "All we need now is snow on Christmas day," she said with a laugh. "Maybe we can get the kids to come back."