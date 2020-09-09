KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department has launched a new automated traffic alert system, one designed to notify residents and the media about possible traffic jams within the city.
The system is called KingsportPDAlerts, and to sign up just visit www.kingsportpdalerts.com and enter your email address in the window. You can also get the alerts by following:
• The KPD Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/KingsportPoliceDepartment.
• The KPD Twitter page at www.Twitter.com/KingsportPD.
Those who sign up will receive automated alerts about the following incidents: crashes, stranded motorists, road hazards, traffic light outages, road closures, water line breaks and fires.
According to Tom Patton, public information officer for the Kingsport Police Department, the system will not only generate an initial alert when the incident is first reported, it will also generate a follow-up alert, in the form of an update, once the incident is cleared.
“This system also has the bonus capability of allowing customized messages to be manually generated for unique circumstances and/or critical incidents that necessitate timely communication with the public should that need arise,” Patton said.
When an incident is reported to Kingsport Central Dispatch, an alert will immediately post to the KingsportPDAlerts site, along with the department’s Facebook page and Twitter feed. Patton said the new system is designed to complement, not replace, other public communication systems already in use by the police department.
In most cases, specific details regarding these incidents will not be immediately available. Unless exigent circumstances dictate otherwise, further information will typically not be available for release until the next regular business day, Patton said.
All official news releases will continue to post to a completely separate blog, which can be found at www.KingsportPDBlog.com.