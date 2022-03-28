BIG STONE GAP — After two months on the job, the Southwest Virginia Museum State Park’s new manager says she feels like she’s been on the job for years.
Gretchen Cope joined the museum Jan. 25 after a five-year tour as Natural Tunnel State Park’s Cove Ridge Center conference and park events coordinator, and she said the museum fits well with her background.
“This was such a great opportunity for me because not only did it allow for advancement but it allowed me to stay in Southwest Virginia,” the Lee County native said Friday. “Instead of the Lighting of the Tunnel, now we have the Festival of Trees.”
Besides overseeing the Cove Ridge Center, Cope said managing exhibits at the Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail Interpretive Center in Duffield helped prepare her for the exhibit-intensive role at the museum.
Cope’s arrival came as staff members were repainting and doing other maintenance of the museum’s upper floors.
“I’m looking forward to getting everything back in place and really familiarize myself with the exhibits,” said Cope. “The staff has been great in getting me acquainted and settled. I’ve already been working with members of the community and talking with (Big Stone Gap) Town Manager Steve Lawson, and we’ve got a great volunteer base at the park. That’s something we find very important in working with the community and the people and building good relationships.”
Cope credited the staff for a wide range of experience, including the maintenance skills to keep a Victorian mansion in good shape.
Cope’s arrival coincides with the return of Gathering in the Gap, and she said she looks forward to the lineup of local performers and songwriters along with headliners Crystal Gale and Dave Eggar on May 28. Tickets are now on sale for the festival at the museum or online at https://www.gatheringinthegap.org.
“One thing I love about this park is that everything about it is a cultural resource from the structure to the artifacts themselves,” said Cope. “I love the history and I love what we do in preservation and education.”
Cope said she was impressed by the museum’s limestone and sandstone outer construction and red oak flooring because it was all locally sourced when it was built as Col. Rufus Ayers’ home in the 1890s.
With more than 60,000 artifacts either on display or in storage for future exhibits, Cope said the museum contains a large slice of life in Southwest Virginia. Part of showing visitors about that history includes the annual Stitch in Time quilt exhibit, which runs from April 1 through Memorial Day.
As Easter approaches, Cope said museum staff have been developing an April 11 educational program with the town to show the public how to dye Easter eggs with natural materials.
“We’re a small park but we’re kept very busy,” Cope said. “It’s uniquely located in a downtown area that’s on the rise.”
For more information on museum events, visit https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/southwest-virginia-museum.