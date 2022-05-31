Devaun Hardy, 12, skates at the brand new Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park on Tuesday. “I come here every day,” Hardy said. The skate park will officially open at the end of June after the old location in downtown Kingsport was closed. The new location at Brickyard Park cost the city $1.8 million to build, and city officials said the new park will be more modern and offer a better experience. A California-based company helped draw up the plans for the park, and construction has been ongoing throughout the winter and spring. City officials said an announcement for a ribbon cutting at the park will be coming soon.
New skate park to open soon after six-month wait
Tags
Cliff Hightower
Reporter
