KINGSPORT — A new “Kingsport” sign has gone up outside the new City Hall.
The sign was installed last week and is located on the Broad Street side of the building (the old Regions bank building located at 415 Broad St.).
Renovations to the interior are wrapping up and various departments have been moving into the building since early spring.
Officials have said moving to the new build- ing will improve the efficiency of city government. The new City Hall consolidates more than 100 city employees from six offices into one location.
Renovations began in the fall of 2019 and are estimated to cost roughly $5.5 million. The renovations include new flooring, paint and ceiling tiles through- out the building, new elevators and a backup generator, some modifications to a few of the offices and the construction of a new Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting space on the third floor.
Kingsport bought the building in 2018 for $2.82 million. The deal included the six-story structure and a 72-space parking lot on New Street.
Progress on the move will be announced through updates on the Kingsport Alerts Facebook page and on the city’s website, www.kingsporttn.gov.