KINGSPORT — Hundreds gathered at the newly opened Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park on Friday as the city unveiled the massive new open-air facility for skateboarders and BMX riders.
“This is just another example of a magnificent structure in the middle of greenspace, and you can’t get any better than that,” said Pete Lodal, chairman of the Kingsport Parks and Recreation Committee.
The opening of the new skate park came after the old park was closed last year and demolished for an expansion project at Domtar.
Construction on the $1.86 million skatepark began last fall and wrapped up earlier this spring and was partly funded with a donation from Domtar.
The original skate park was opened in November 2005 and named after Scott Adams, a 13-year-old who was struck by a car while retrieving his skateboard on Stone Drive.
The Adams family, in coordination with the city’s parks and recreation department, created the skatepark at Cloud Park in his honor.
City officials said after the Cloud Park skate park closed there was no hesitation.
“There was no doubt we needed to build a new one,” said Kitty Frazier, Kingsport Parks and Recreation manager.
The new skatepark is roughly the same size as the original one, but with modern features. It is made from more durable materials while offering better flow for skaters and bikers.
It was designed by Kanten Russell and Brandon Turner, with New Line Skate Parks Inc.
The skatepark includes two bowls (backyard bowl and a flow bowl), a four-stair set with up-down rails, two quarter pipes, an up-down hubba ledge, a five-stair with a down rail and a pyramid, among other features.
Michael Border, assistant city manager, said there were two-part designs drawn up for the skate park, and they were voted on by a community of users.
He said there would be tremendous benefit with the park situated where it is. It will eventually connect with the new passive park of Cement Hill and the new planned development at Brickyard Park, which will offer connectivity to downtown.
In the future, it will also have a pump track and skills course.
Border said the new park, along with all the other assets, will be “transformational” to the city.