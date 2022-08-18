Project Intersection grant - Craig Seaver and Duane Miller

Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Coordinator Craig Seaver and LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller are shown in February with the latest phase of Project Intersection — the six-acre future home of internet service provider EarthLink.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

NORTON — Another piece in the Project Intersection funding puzzle has dropped into place with more than $6 million in federal funds.

Intersection — a four-phase regional development being coordinated by the Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority — has received $6.4 million in U.S. Department of Commerce grant funds towards construction of the planned EarthLink broadband customer service building on one of the project’s four planned sites.

