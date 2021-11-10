WISE — Leabern Kennedy closed out the Wise County Circuit Court Clerk’s office workday on Tuesday by becoming the fourth current member of Pound Town Council.
Sworn in by Master Deputy Clerk Dezarah Hall, Kennedy formalized her election with 220 votes against 25 write-in votes and by filling the eight months left on former councilman Phil Cantrell Jr.’s term eight months after he resigned.
Kennedy, who filed for candidacy in July, said she will be part of council when they meet Nov 16 at 6 p.m.
“I got a lot of congratulations from residents when results were announced,” Kennedy said. “It seemed everybody’s elated they want to see change in their town. They put their faith in me so I can hope I can make the changes that are necessary to make us a thriving community.”
Kennedy said she has also gotten congratulations from fellow council member Clifton Cauthorne and Mayor Stacey Carson for her election.
Pound’s council and residents have seen a chain of incidents affecting town government in 2021, including the state attorney general’s ultimatum to surrender the town water and sewer systems to the Wise County Public Service Authority.
Within weeks of that, council voted to disband the police department as a budget- cutting measure before hiring a new police chief to maintain control of the department’s evidence room.
A Virginia State Police investigation of town finances led to the indictment and conviction of a former town employee on felony embezzlement of public funds. The town and individual council members face a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit by former town attorney and former police officer Tim McAfee, which a petition to remove Mayor Stacey Carson was dropped by a special prosecutor this fall.
The evidence room was subject to another State Police investigation over the summer, leading to dismissal of several drug-related criminal cases based on questionable status of evidence held by the police department.
The Wise County Board of Supervisors this fall also passed a resolution calling on the General Assembly to dissolve the town’s charter, citing an apparent inability to provide services and police protection.
“The majority of everything is a priority. It’s been a lot of years since things have been addressed in a manner they need to be addressed,” said Kennedy. “I’ll say that it’s going to be a bumpy ride to try and get back on track with the town, but I think it can be done.”
Kennedy pointed to the charter and the status of the police department as two issues that residents have told her their views.
“I am opposed to (giving up the charter),” said Kennedy. “As I was going door to door during the campaign, the majority of the citizens that I talked to don’t want to lose their charter. Our police department is hurting now, but our chief of police is trying to get our police department back to ground zero and move forward and get some patrolling going.”
Kennedy encouraged residents to attend the Nov. 16 council meeting, saying she has several matters that need addressing.
“I think there is the possibility of getting some businesses to come into town,” said Kennedy. “I think we can turn this around. It’s going to take everyone working together, it’s going to take the citizens taking an active role, the businesses taking an active role and doing what we all can to improve the situation.”