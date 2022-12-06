A bicycle pump track will soon be the newest addition to amenities in Kingsport.
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 7-0 Tuesday night during its regularly scheduled business meeting to accept a bid of $1.3 million to build the track, which will be located next to the new Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park.
“I think we have something very unique,” Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said. “There are small design elements you can add. Probably not to the extent of what we see in terms of design and creativity of the skate park but still definitely something nice.”
The bid was awarded to GRC Construction in the amount of $1,295,289. The project calls for an addition to the paver plaza, additional seating at the skate park, a central plaza area, three shade structures, additional parking, Musco lighting and an asphalt pump track.
The new skate park opened at Brickyard Park during the summer.
The council also approved 7-0 a resolution and first reading of an ordinance to enter into an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Transportation and move money in the budget to help pay for a road paving grant.
The grant will pay for resurfacing of North Eastman Road and Clinchfield Street.
According to documents, the resurfacing of North Eastman Road will be from Lincoln Street to East Stone Drive and on Clinchfield Street from West Center Street to East Stone Drive.
The estimated cost of the project is $1.75 million. Federal and state funds will pay for 80% of the project and the city is expected to put in $350,000 in matching funds.