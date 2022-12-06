Chris McCartt mug

Chris McCartt

A bicycle pump track will soon be the newest addition to amenities in Kingsport.

The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 7-0 Tuesday night during its regularly scheduled business meeting to accept a bid of $1.3 million to build the track, which will be located next to the new Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park.

