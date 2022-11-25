De Pomaire

New international restaurant De Pomaire is scheduled to open in Weber City in December.

 Allison Winters/Kingsport Times News

WEBER CITY — Victoria Cupp, a Kingsport resident, overheard people at a flea market saying that Weber City was in need of more restaurants. Cupp is turning that conversation into a reality with her new international restaurant set to open in December: De Pomaire.

Cupp, 64, moved to the United States in 1977 and has lived in Kingsport for the past eight years. Originally from Pomaire, Chile, she hopes to bring a taste of home to the area.

