WEBER CITY — Victoria Cupp, a Kingsport resident, overheard people at a flea market saying that Weber City was in need of more restaurants. Cupp is turning that conversation into a reality with her new international restaurant set to open in December: De Pomaire.
Cupp, 64, moved to the United States in 1977 and has lived in Kingsport for the past eight years. Originally from Pomaire, Chile, she hopes to bring a taste of home to the area.
“The name is from a town from my country. It means good environment,” Cupp said. “It’s going to be international food, so I am going to be cooking food from Chile, with some Colombian dishes and some from Peru. A little bit from everywhere.”
Cupp was originally inspired to open her own restaurant by her daughter Alice Cupp, owner of Krazy Chicken International in Kingsport. De Pomaire’s menu will feature items such as dishes from Pomaire, empanadas, and lomo saltado.
While the food will remain authentic, Victoria Cupp wants to accommodate children and give them opportunities to learn about new cultures as well. On Thursdays, she plans to have storytellers and activities for younger visitors.
“I wanted to focus a lot on the children also, to bring food they like to eat,” added Cupp. “I’m going to try to find out how to do that.”
Most of all, she is ready to serve Weber City and the surrounding area. She is currently working to create the “good environment” the restaurant’s name promotes.
“I’m most excited about being able to show the people in Weber City [the restaurant.] They’re very nice, they’re very interested and happy that I’m going to open. It’s not all about the money. It’s more about being able to serve the city and community.”
Her family will be working closely with her to open the restaurant in the coming weeks, and she said some of the dishes’ names were inspired by family, including the special of the week being named after her mother.
While no official opening date has been set, Cupp plans to promote the restaurant on social media, as well as host a grand opening.