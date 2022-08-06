KINGSPORT — The Army on Friday conducted a change of command ceremony at Holston Army Ammunition Plant and installed Lt. Col. Joel Calo as the new commander of the site.

The ceremony was officiated by Col. Tod T. Marchand, commander of the Pine Bluff Arsenal in Arkansas.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video