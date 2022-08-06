KINGSPORT — The Army on Friday conducted a change of command ceremony at Holston Army Ammunition Plant and installed Lt. Col. Joel Calo as the new commander of the site.
The ceremony was officiated by Col. Tod T. Marchand, commander of the Pine Bluff Arsenal in Arkansas.
Prior to the event, Calo spoke to the media about his new assignment.
“This is a very unique and important mission,” he said. “You don’t normally have the opportunity to work in a place like this where you can directly impact national readiness, and that’s really what we do here.”
Calo is a native of Puerto Rico who joined the Army while in college. He began his career as an officer at Fort Knox in Kentucky. He has held positions of command in Fort Hood, Texas; Fort Sill, Oklahoma; Fort Lee, Virginia; and Fort Shafter, Hawaii.
He has also completed tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Calo said he is privileged to be the commander at HAAP.
“So, the position of battalion command is a privilege for any officer,” Calo said. “So quite a few positions opened up about a year ago, and this was one of the positions that I had offered to me. So, I jumped at the opportunity to come here. Battalion command is a qualifying position for me, and it’s definitely gonna help me with future assignments.”
Calo said he plans to promote safety and continue the plant’s modernization efforts.
“So, of course, we will continue with the rigor of safety that we have so far and continue the efforts in terms of modernization,” Calo said. “It’s quite clear from higher headquarters that we have to modernize our infrastructure. Then, of course, with readiness, we got to make sure that we produce quality products for the warfighter, and I ensure that’s what we continue to do.”
Calo said he and his recently relocated family are happy with the change of scenery provided by the Tri-Cities.
“I’ve been in the area for about two weeks now,” Calo said. “I moved here with my family from Hawaii, and I’m telling you, we are loving it — just coming from the busyness of Honolulu to the quiet, small, safe town of Kingsport.”
Calo said he and his family are settling into their new community.
“As I mentioned, I’m brand new to the area, and I am in the process of purchasing a house here, so I will be a community member just like everybody else,” Calo said. “My two boys are right now in Dobyns-Bennett. So really, in everything that we do here, we keep in mind that we are part of the community. So, it is great the welcoming that we have received. We’re happy to be part of the community.”
Calo will succeed Lt. Col. Randolph “Scott” Carpenter, who is transferring to MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, to serve at the Special Operations Command as a joint operations maintenance officer.
