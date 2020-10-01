CLINTWOOD — The Health Wagon continues four decades of growth with the opening of a new clinic site in Dickenson County.
Health Wagon Clinical Director Paula Hill Collins said the new center, in the Dickenson County Technology Park in Clintwood, brings a new on-site clinical service available to patients across the Health Wagon’s service area: optometric services.
“We opened Monday and made more than 50 pairs of glasses for patients through Tuesday,” Collins said of the Sister Bernie Kenny Medical Missionaries of Mary Clinic.
The $1.35 million clinic was funded through a combination of an Appalachian Regional Commission grant, various foundation grants and individual donations.
Collins said the new site is equipped with telemedicine facilities.
While the Health Wagon, in cooperation with local and statewide organizations, has provided eye care services at its annual clinic in Wise County, Collins said the Kenny Clinic will be the first of the Health Wagon’s sites to provide regular eye exams, related diabetic and glaucoma eye screening and prescription glasses services. The University of Pikeville’s School of Optometry will send faculty and students every Monday starting Oct. 12
“If patients have an eyeglass prescription less than a year old, we can use that to make new glasses,” Collins said. “While we don’t do eye surgery, the University of Pikeville team can make referrals to specialists.”
The Kenny Clinic also offers services found at the Wise clinic site, Collins said, including physical exams, sports physicals, urgent care, women’s health care and telehealth. Women’s health services will be offered on Thursdays and Fridays.
The Kenny Clinic will also introduce a digital X-ray capability, Collins said, which will allow an off-site radiologist to review imagery directly from the clinic.