INDIAN SPRINGS — A new fire station in the Indian Springs community could be weeks away from becoming a reality.
Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bruce Wilson said Wednesday that his department has all the equipment necessary and could be moving in within two weeks.
“We’re looking probably the middle of January,” he said.
Ground broke on the agency’s Station 2 in April and work has been conducted ever since on the new building, located on state Route 126.
The station’s construction is being paid for by Indian Springs Community Chest, and the building sits on property being leased by Cassidy United Methodist Church.
This is a dream that has dated back more than two decades for members of the community.
Tony Ponder, treasurer of Indian Springs Community Chest and trustee for Cassidy UMC, said local residents have been looking forward to having their own fire station.
“This project has been in the works for 20 years and the Community Chest has been saving up money all that time in anticipation,” Ponder said.
Ponder said the cost of building the fire station will be more than $400,000. The Sullivan County Commission has approved more than $1 million to provide equipment for the new facility.
Wilson said an engine will be located in the two-bay building. At a later date, the department also hopes to add a support vehicle, he said. The station will have bunk space, a day room and a community room for residents and organizations.
The new station will bring fire protection to an underserved area.
“Indian Springs was a black hole for fire service,” Ponder said.
He said the nearest fire stations are from 10 to 15 miles away. The new station will be able to cover a five-mile radius around it, also making ISO ratings lower, allowing for cheaper homeowner’s insurance.
Ponder said that this is the largest project the Indian Springs Community Chest has ever taken on.
He is hopeful that the new station will host a grand opening by spring.
Wilson said the fire department has enough manpower for the facility, and the agency is adding members from within the community. He said the department has also added some paid professional firefighters.
“We’re gaining more,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of interest.”
He expects even more interest after the fire station opens.
“It’s been a long time in the making,” Wilson said. “I’ve been in the department for 22 years. There’s always been talk of it, and now it’s becoming a reality.”