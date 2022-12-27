KINGSPORT — A vision for a new fire station on Fort Henry Drive is developing.
“It’s potentially shovel ready,” Kingsport Fire Chief Scotty Boyd said. “Pull it off the shelf and we’re ready to go on this particular project. We are there,” he said during a presentation to the Board of Aldermen last week.
The cost of a new Fire Station No. 2 is estimated at $5 million to $7 million, Boyd said. He added that fire officials hope to build a new administration building at the site, which would replace the current facility on Island Street and be more accessible to the public.
The current Fire Station No. 2, which stands next to the Kingsport Lifesaving Crew building, was constructed in 1942. The facility is unable to house much of the KFD’s modern equipment, and there are problems with the old wiring and plumbing.
Moreover, the station is not ADA compliant, and the sleeping area is above the fire trucks, which increases the likelihood of carcinogens getting into firefighters’ quarters. In addition, there are no separate sleeping accommodations for men and women.
In 2016, an architectural study found that the structure had major problems.
Boyd said there were three things considered: renovating the current building, closing the station or building a new facility.
Boyd said renovations would not be cost effective and shuttering the fire station would raise the ISO ratings, and insurance rates, of those who live within the area.
The current idea is to build the new station in the greenspace between the Kingsport Lifesaving Crew and the Kingsport Civic Auditorium at the old Legion Pool site.
“That is truly the best area to maintain fire coverage where it’s at,” Boyd said.
City Manager Chris McCartt said the city would try to preserve as much greenspace as possible if the facility is built there and maintain the same aesthetic as the other nearby buildings along Fort Henry Drive.
Once the new station is built, the old facility would be demolished, Boyd said.
McCartt said the city would look at the proposal in depth in late winter or early spring to see where it could fit in with a bond issue.
“Hopefully, as we know more in terms of what the capital budget will look like, we’ll be able to come back and award it out,” he said.