Fire Station no. 2

An artist’s rendering shows the proposed Kingsport Fire Station No. 2. The cost of the new facility is estimated at between $5 million and $7 million, according to Kingsport Fire Chief Scotty Boyd.

 Contributed

KINGSPORT — A vision for a new fire station on Fort Henry Drive is developing.

“It’s potentially shovel ready,” Kingsport Fire Chief Scotty Boyd said. “Pull it off the shelf and we’re ready to go on this particular project. We are there,” he said during a presentation to the Board of Aldermen last week.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video