KINGSPORT — A new emergency alert system that will serve Kingsport and Sullivan County has passed through several hoops and is on its way to being implemented.
Lt. Kevin Hite, executive director for Kingsport 911, said it’s only a matter of time before it gets through the approval process.
“It has to go through a lot of hands,” he said.
So far, the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an interlocal agreement between the city, the city’s 911 Board and the Sullivan County 911 Board on Feb. 15. The Sullivan County 911 Board approved the agreement the day before and the Kingsport 911 Board approved the measure in December.
Now it’s just a matter of paperwork and getting the necessary equipment. Hite said that should happen by April or May.
“It’s just a matter of putting it in place and training people on how it works,” Hite said.
The system, commonly referred to as reverse 911, is an alert system used by government that can warn people of emergency situations or can be used to tell people where there may be broken water mains.
The city has had an emergency alert system for 20 years. The first system was Reverse 911, but then it switched to Vesta, which offered more services.
But recently, Vesta has withdrawn technical support for the product, rendering the platform obsolete.
Once the new system is up and running, it will be better for the public and those who work the system, officials said.
It can alert anyone within a parameter who has a cell phone, without them being signed up to the service. Hite said it’s also able to be operated just by using a cell phone and not being in a central location.
“It’s a lot more user-friendly,” Hite said. “The one we have right now is fairly convoluted.”
Virginia Smelser, Sullivan County 911 director, agreed.
“I agree the system is more user-friendly,” she said. “It is slightly cheaper.”
The original interlocal agreement between the three entities called for $79,200 to be split three ways.
Smelser said there are extra features with the new system.
“We were partnered with Kingsport and Kingsport 911 on the current system, which was a cost savings for all of us, and the interlocal cooperation worked very well,” she said. “We are looking forward to the installation of the new system.”