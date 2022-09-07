BLOUNTVILLE — Dr. Stephen May, medical director for the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, said this week that the new omicron variant booster for COVID-19 should be available soon.
“It has two different strains,” he said. “It provides better protection against the omicron variant.”
The booster shot has been developed by Moderna, which produced more than 66 million doses. The vaccine includes the ancestral strain of COVID-19 and pieces of the omicron variant, which has been the prevalent variant within the United States for months.
The booster comes just a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved its use.
May said that within the region the prevalent strain of coronavirus is still omicron. He added that with autumn coming, some medical experts believe there could be an omicron upsurge.
But the new booster shots will help, he said.
“Those will decrease hospitalizations and death.”
State records show that the number of COVID-19 cases in Sullivan County has been trending up since April.
On March 30, there were 30 new cases reported. On Aug. 25, there were 115 new cases reported. However, those numbers don’t count at-home tests that might have been taken during those time frames as well.
Ballad Health released its scorecard on Friday and reported 153 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 14 patients in intensive care and two people on a ventilator, the scorecard showed.
The week before, Ballad Health reported 155 hospitalized, 17 ICU patients and seven on a ventilator.
Hospital officials also reported there are 10 pediatric patients at Niswonger Children’s Hospital. There were four children’s patients the week before.