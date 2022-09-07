The spread of COVID-19 slowed again last week in Northeast Tennessee, according to the latest weekly report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The number of new cases decreased by 35.7% compared to the week prior, according to the report released Wednesday evening and covering the period from Aug. 28-Sept. 3.
• For the eight-county region, total new cases increased by 1,482, compared to an increase of 2,305 the week before.
• New cases by county, Aug. 28-Sept. 3: 233 in Carter; 186 in Greene; 14 in Hancock; 168 in Hawkins; 33 in Johnson; 480 in Sullivan; 48 in Unicoi; and 320 in Washington.
• Deaths across the region for the same period totaled 10, a decrease from the 13 reported the week before. Deaths by county, Aug. 28-Sept. 3: four in Carter; one in Hawkins; one in Johnson; one in Sullivan; and three in Washington.
• The average positive rate for the seven-day period, by county: Carter, 37.4%; Greene, 20.4%; Hancock, 17.6%; Hawkins, 29.5%; Johnson, 25.5%; Sullivan, 30.5%; Unicoi, 27.4%; and Washington, 27.4%.
• Statewide for the period: the seven-day average positive rate was 23.8%; there were an average of 13 deaths per day; and hospitalizations were down an average of eight per day.
As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control ranked the community level of COVID-19 as high in all but two of the eight counties and recommended wearing a mask indoors in public and on public transportation in those counties as well as staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. The two remaining counties were Greene and Johnson, each ranked as medium.