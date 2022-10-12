Bay’s Mountain Park will soon be home of not just one bobcat, but two bobcats as the park looks to replace Kirby the bobcat who died in late winter.
“We are very excited to house two new bobcats at Bays Mountain,” said Chief Ranger Tyler Wicks. “It is an amazing opportunity to educate the public about this elusive and secretive cat that is native to our area. We hope they will live long and happy lives here like all of the bobcats we have housed previously.”
Park Ranger Rhonda Goins hopped on a plane Wednesday, headed to Montana to pick up the two new park inhabitants, yet to be named.
Some of the costs of transportation are also being offset by a $3,000 donation made earlier this year by Nia Ailshie, a 17-year-old Dobyns-Bennet High School student, who asked for community donations to help get a new bobcat.
The park started looking for a new cat after Kirby died in March at the age of 19.
They found two.
City officials said the bobcats have been described as ‘best buds’ and ‘very sweet.’
“Park staff are eager to start working with the two brothers,” a press release said.
Before being placed with Bays Mountain Park, the bobcats were raised in captivity in Montana. They were born at an accredited zoological facility on May 3, 2022, and were two of a litter of four. Their two sisters will be serving as animal ambassadors at another facility.
Once the bobcats arrive at the park, they will be placed in quarantine while park rangers work to get them accustomed to people and their new environment, city officials said.
Park staff are working on adding several additions to the bobcat habitat to provide both safety and enrichment for the bobcats.
The new bobcats’ names will be announced at a later date.