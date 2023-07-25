BLOUNTVILLE — A new park honoring veterans in Blountville is closing in on reality.
Matthew Johnson, executive director for the Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism, said monuments would start to be placed next Tuesday at the Veterans Memorial Park in Blountville.
“We’re in a good spot, we’ve made a lot of progress, but we have a lot of room to grow,” Johnson said.
The park has been in concept stages for years with donations being taken. But little by little, the dream is becoming reality.
Recently concrete has been placed for a labyrinth-style walking path at the memorial, which is located on the corner of state Route 394 and the Blountville Bypass.
Four monuments will soon be installed to honor those who fought in each century that American has been a nation, Johnson said.
One monument will be of a Revolutionary War soldier or patriot. A second monument will be of the Civil War with a generic soldier, not representing either the Union or the Confederacy. A third statue will be of a World War 2 soldier and the last statue will depict a soldier fighting in the War on Terror.
Johnson said on the backs of each monument will be a list of wars and conflicts fought during that century.
All will be rectangular in shape.
Johnson said once the monuments are placed, they will be draped and will remain draped until the grand opening of the memorial. The date of the grand opening has not been set yet, he said.
There’s more to come, though, Johnson said. The park still needs to have benches installed and there are plans to place some ornamental grass and trees.
Overall, it’s part of a much larger concept that will create a walking tour throughout historic Blountville to tell the town’s history, along with the Battle of Blountville. Johnson said there hopes to be some interpretive markers put in at some point.
But this is a good start for the park, closing in on the first finish line.