KINGSPORT — After losing a whole season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the historic Netherland Inn will reopen for tours beginning May 1.
The tours will be offered through October, on Saturdays and Sundays at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. No reservation is required for weekend tours. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for kids ages 7-17.
Tours will begin at the visitors center off the parking lot behind the inn, 2144 Netherland Inn Road.
Visitors to the inn are asked to wear a mask and to follow small-group protocols.
HISTORY ON THE RIVER
The historic, three-story Netherland Inn once housed such notables as Andrew Jackson, Andrew Johnson and James K. Polk. Take a look back at life in the early 1800s and hear stories of the family that owned and operated this stagecoach stop for four generations.
Additionally, you can visit the Hal Spoden Bank Barn Museum of Pioneer Transportation to see an exact replica of a stagecoach that might have stopped at this spot along the Great Stage Road.
Visitors can also see the place where the first charter for the City of Kingsport was signed in 1822, combining Christianville and Rossville into King’s Port, William King’s boatyard on the Holston River.
The historic Netherland Inn and Boatyard Complex is a registered national historic site and the only site on the National Register of Historic Places to have been both a boatyard and a stagecoach stop.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Weekday group tours for homeschool and public school classes, church groups, and civic clubs may be arranged by calling (423) 245-5549.The schoolhouse cabin and picnic pavilion on the grounds are available for rent for parties, showers, meetings, weddings and other gatherings by calling the number above.
The Netherland Inn Association is an all- volunteer organization supported by memberships, admissions, donations and special events. All proceeds go toward maintaining the inn and buildings and to support the association’s mission to preserve, interpret, educate, and restore this integral piece of the history of Kingsport and the region.
Donations may be mailed to the Netherland Inn, 2144 Netherland Inn Road, 37660. For more information or to ask about volunteering, call (423) 246-1104.