KINGSPORT - The search is on for descendants of residents and property owners of Old Kingsport from 1800 to 1825.
The reason is simple, Glenda Bobalik, chair of the Netherland Inn Steering Committee, said.
KINGSPORT - The search is on for descendants of residents and property owners of Old Kingsport from 1800 to 1825.
The reason is simple, Glenda Bobalik, chair of the Netherland Inn Steering Committee, said.
“We want to connect with them and hopefully, they will connect with each other,” she said.
The Netherland Inn Steering Committee started brainstorming over an idea to try to reach out to Old Kingsport descendants last year during the 200th anniversary of the city’s initial charter.
She said during that time, the committee was looking over historical records and books about the era. She said Netherland Inn has a diaroma showing the locations of houses in the area and where everyone lived.
So, it hit them. Why not find out more about the families that lived around the inn.
“We’re pretty well versed on the descendants of the Netherland,” she said.
There were a total of 81 household with 58 surnames at the time of the city’s founding, Bobalik said.
So far, the committee has found descendants for at least 20 of the 58 surnames, she said.
The committee has sent a list of all the surnames to several different community groups and also on its Facebook page.
The goal is for the descendants to all come together at the Netherland Inn for a special reception on May 6, she said. She said they hope to start doing the event annually.
The list of Old Kingsport surnames:
Bachman, Baxter, Branstetter, Carson, Christian, Clark, Cloud, Cox, Everett, Fairbanks,
Finch. Flowers, Franklin, Gains, Gamble, Getgood, Glenn, Goodson, Goshem, Hale, Hope, Hopkins, Huffman, Keen, Kinkead, King, Leedy, Lewis, Lynn, Madlock, Martin, Murrell, Myers, Neely, Netherland, O’Brain, O’Dell, Ogle, Oury, Patton, Peoples, Pickens, Preston, Rogan, Ross, Sherman, Shields, Slaughter, Snider, Spears, Spyker, Thatcher, Thomas, Treadway, Trigg, Wyatt, Wright and Zimmerman.
For more information about the search or to report a possible descendant, contact Glenda Bobalik at glenda.bobalik@gmail.com or call 423-483-0932.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.