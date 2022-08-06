featured NET first responders fight river for flood-response drills By CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Aug 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 First responders with a search-and-rescue team perform flood response drills on Friday in the South Fork of the Holston River under the Interstate 26 bridge. CLIFF HIGHTOWER/Kingsport Times News A member of a search-and-rescue team performs flood response drills Friday. CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net A member of a search-and-rescue team performs flood response drills Friday CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net A member of a search-and-rescue team performs flood response drills Friday CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT — They swam through the water and climbed atop the car that sat in the middle of the South Fork of the Holston River.They threw a series of ropes into the river and some climbed inside the vehicle, while others surrounded it.Those participating were a team of first responders from throughout Northeast Tennessee practicing search-and-rescue techniques.Barry Brickey, spokesman for the Kingsport Fire Department, said Friday that the team would be conducting flood response drills over the weekend.As part of the training, the team placed the vehicle in the river under the Interstate 26 overpass near Netherland Inn Road just after noon.Earlier Friday, those same first responders who make up the Swiftwater Rescue Team were accredited by Homeland Security District 1, Brickey said.The team includes members of the Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City fire departments, along with the Sullivan and Washington County Emergency Management Agencies.Brickey said the car would be in the water until Sunday and that passersby should be assured there is no actual emergency, just a large-scale training exercise.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags First Responder Drill Barry Brickey Sport River Training Team Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video ON AIR