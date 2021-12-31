With the new year quickly approaching, now is a good time to reflect upon all that we have done for ourselves and those around us in the past year. We all have achievements from 2021 to celebrate, as well as things that have not worked out quite as we planned. A new year poses the opportunity to set year-long goals and make each year better than the last.
This is certainly true in how we interact with our neighborhoods and communities. We can all take steps to make our neighborhoods more inviting and welcoming places. Sometimes even the smallest acts of kindness can have a large impact on those around us.
This year, we can all make the resolution to grow closer to the people living in our immediate area. If there are any neighbors that you haven’t met yet, take the time to introduce yourself and learn about them. Exchanging contact information with neighbors builds community and makes your neighborhood a more comfortable place to live.
Beyond just making introductions, thriving neighborhoods are ones where residents don’t hesitate to help each other out when they have the chance. Acts like offering to rake your neighbor’s yard when you rake yours, or looking after a neighbor’s pets when they go out of town are simple ways to make a neighbor feel at home.
Finally, one of the best neighborhood resolutions you can make this year is to be a good steward of the area that’s yours. Cleaning up after pets and maintaining a waste-free outdoor area are essential parts of being a good neighbor, but things like planting flowers or going all-out on holiday decorations are wonderful ways to show real neighborhood pride.
Here in Kingsport, we are lucky to have so many wonderful neighborhoods and residents who go above and beyond to make our city feel like one community. We hope that this next year will bring more successes to each of us and more opportunities to see our neighborhoods thrive.
Happy New Year from your Kingsport Neighborhood Commission!