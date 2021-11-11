KINGSPORT — Two events are taking place in the Riverview neighborhood on Saturday and the community is invited to join in.
Keep Kingsport Beautiful is hosting a neighborhood cleanup as part of the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s “No Trash November” cleanups around the state. A light breakfast of donuts and orange juice will be served at 8:45 a.m. The cleanup will start at 9 and continue until 11 a.m.
Volunteers are asked to dress warmly and meet at the Splash Pad. Trash bags, latex gloves, trash grabbers and safety vests will be provided. TDOT also sent 10 long-sleeved T-shirts with the “No Trash November” theme on them.
For more information, contact Sharon Hayes at [email protected] or call (423) 392-8814.
Following the cleanup at 11:15 a.m., the South Central Community Development Corporation will be holding a Veterans Appreciation event at the Riverview Community Room, providing a lunch for all veterans.
The menu will be fried chicken, fried fish, soup beans and cornbread, cole slaw, potatoes and onions and a drink — all for free, according to Johnnie Mae Swagerty, the executive director of South Central Kingsport Community Development and New Vision Youth.