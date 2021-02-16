KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Area Transit Service is now accepting appointments for residents who need transportation to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
To make a reservation, you’ll need to call KATS at (423) 224-2613 (option #4) and be prepared with the following information:
• Name, birthday, phone number
• Pickup address (a site check will be performed prior to appointment)
• Vaccine appointment address
• Requested appointment and return times
• If you’re traveling with another person or using any mobility aids
• Emergency contact information
Trip availability will be determined upon scheduling, and trip fares depend on your zone location and begin at $6 for a round trip. Check with the KATS dispatcher prior to your trip for exact fare.
“KATS is happy to provide transportation to the community for vaccination purposes,” said Transit Director Chris Campbell. “Ensuring community members can safely reach their COVID-19 vaccination appointments is part of our ongoing effort to protect the health of the community.”
All COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced during these trips, Campbell said.
You must wear face coverings at all times while on board and shared trips will be avoided if possible.
Campbell said all KATS vehicles are cleaned daily with disinfectant, and an electrostatic product is used to ensure surfaces are sanitized.
For more information, visit kingsporttransit.org or call (423) 224-2613.