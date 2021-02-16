Transit Planner Timothy Land installs a new Kingsport Area Transit Service sign near Johnson Elementary School in this photo taken last week. KATS officials began installing these signs earlier this month at all of its roughly 250 bus stops throughout town. The signs feature KATS’ new blue and green cat logo, with most being double-sided so passengers can identify bus stop locations much easier from either direction. The old bus signs have been in use since 2008. KATS is now accepting appointments for residents who need transportation to get a COVID-19 vaccination. To make a reservation, you’ll need to call KATS at (423) 224-2613 (option #4).