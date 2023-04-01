KINGSPORT — For the week of April 3-9, the Tri-Cities will host its very first Navy Week. The event will feature a variety of activities to support the Navy and highlight its importance in the community, in the state and in the nation.

Coordinated by the Navy Office of Community Outreach, Navy Weeks are a series of community- wide events aimed to educate Americans about the Navy, its sailors and personnel and its importance to America’s safety and success.

For more information and the complete schedule of events, visit the Navy Office of Community Outreach website at www.outreach.navy.mil, or contact Lieutenant Commander Kevin Chambers at (901) 874-7069 or kevin.l.chambers4.mil@us.navy.mil.

