KINGSPORT — For the week of April 3-9, the Tri-Cities will host its very first Navy Week. The event will feature a variety of activities to support the Navy and highlight its importance in the community, in the state and in the nation.
Coordinated by the Navy Office of Community Outreach, Navy Weeks are a series of community- wide events aimed to educate Americans about the Navy, its sailors and personnel and its importance to America’s safety and success.
Since their creation in 2005, Navy Weeks have become the Navy’s largest outreach program for areas of the country that may not have a strong Naval presence, reaching more than 140 million people per year.
“We are excited to bring the Navy Week program to Tri-Cities,” said Commander Anthony Falvo, director of the Navy Office of Community Outreach. “Seapower and America’s Navy are more important now than ever before. The U.S. Navy remains our nation’s most powerful instrument of military influence, and Navy Weeks allow us to showcase how the Navy serves America at sea, in the air, and ashore.”
Over the course of the week, more than 60 sailors will bring educational and community outreach events to the Tri-Cities. The participating Navy assets are as follows: USS Tennessee (SSBN 734), USS Greeneville (SSN 772), USS Constitution, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville, Naval History & Heritage Command, Navy Band Northeast, Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 4, U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command, Office of Small Business Programs, Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 12, Navy E-Sports Team, and U.S. Fleet Forces.
“I am thrilled to represent America’s Navy at Tri-Cities Navy Week, and I am looking forward to the opportunity to talk about the great things our sailors are doing for our nation,” said Rear Admiral Stephen Jackson, the Navy’s senior executive host and deputy director of the Operations and Integration Directorate Defense Threat Reduction Agency. “I am looking forward to getting to know the area and sharing how the Navy has helped me develop into the leader I am today.”
During Tri-Cities Navy Week, Jackson will meet with students, participate in community engagements, and speak with local leaders and businesses.
One of the biggest events of the week will be two free community concerts presented by Navy Band Northeast’s Rhode Island Sound. The concerts are appropriate for guests of all ages, including musical selections ranging from classic rock tunes to some of today’s hits. The first performance will be at Eastman’s Toy F. Reid Employee Center on April 5 at 7 p.m., and the second will be at Bristol’s Downtown Center on April 6 at 6 p.m.
Plus, all participating Navy sailors will attend the April 8 Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt and the April 9 Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.