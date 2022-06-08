DUFFIELD — Natural Tunnel State Park will operate without its swimming pool this summer.
The pool will remain closed throughout the season after the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation conducted an independent engineering analysis earlier this year that “identified significant code issues and safety concerns.”
“That pool was built in the 1980s, so it’s almost 40 years old,” VDCR Western Field Operations Manager David Collett told the Times News. “These are things that couldn’t be fixed on the surface.”
The pool has significant electrical and bonding issues that present a shock hazard, Collett said. He also said there are some circulation issues that need to be repaired to make the pool code-compliant. The cost to repair the pool is currently estimated at $2,144,214.
The Scott County Board of Supervisors is hoping the pool will be operational sooner rather than later.
In May, the BOS unanimously opted to send three letters expressing a desire to see the pool repaired and reopened. The board sent the letters to Virginia State Parks Director Melissa Baker, Del. Terry Kilgore and state Sen. Todd Pillion.
“Hopefully they can do something,” BOS Chairman Danny Mann said when the board voted to send the letters. “Maybe it’s in such bad shape that they can’t open it and limp through this year, but that’s one of the biggest drawing cards there. Churches use it, families use it. And where it’s located, it’s close for a lot of people from other counties. You’re close to Lee County, Wise County, Big Stone, the city of Norton. It’s a pretty good asset for the county.”
The pool at Natural Tunnel is the only public pool in Scott County, the letters say. They also note that a recent visitor survey of Scott County showed “guest disappointment” regarding the closed pool and that guests see it “as a real amenity.” The letters also say the BOS requests that funding be allocated in the state budget for the needed repairs.
The Natural Tunnel pool has been closed for the past two summers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mann said during the May BOS meeting he wished the evaluation had been conducted when it was closed and before the spring of 2022.
“Why didn’t they decide to do this at the end of last year?” Mann asked.
The VDCR assessed the pool, in addition to others such as those in Halifax and Montross, after seeing that the Chippokes State Park pool in Surry County was in need of significant repairs. Other state pools, including Natural Tunnel’s, were then evaluated, Collett said, because they are all within the same age range.
“Due to what we found at Chippokes, we realized we needed to look at the rest of them to see if we had similar issues,” Collett said. “What we found was that we have the same issues.
“It just happened that we started the evaluation in January and the evaluation was complete in March. That’s when we realized, ‘Wow this is a significant investment need that will have to occur (to get the pools running again).’ We only knew by March that there was significant damage.”
The decision by the state to close the pool for the season is unrelated to COVID-19 or the pool’s past two closed seasons, Collett said. Mostly, he said, the pool closure revolves around the needed repairs and the funds to fix those issues.
“Everything has a lifespan,” Collett said. “Everything requires maintenance. You have to replace the roof and things like that on your home. Unfortunately, it’s just the time for that. It is a significant need, and it is compounded because it’s not just that pool. It’s two other ones. It’s $7.4 million to do all of them. Anyone who evaluates their fiscal status would say, ‘Do we have that kind of money to invest? What are the options?’
“I know folks want that pool as quickly as possible. But I don’t know if they understand the gravity or the significance of what’s going to have to be done. It’s really coming down to financial resources.”
There are no current plans to reopen the pool this summer; however, the state looks to consider funding options and an overall plan regarding the pool.
“We are evaluating options on renovation, funding cycles, funding requests, if we renovate it or change directions with recreation models,” Collett said. “We just don’t know. But we are evaluating options right now.”