Stella Robinette

Stella Robinette started out working at Kmart.

What was your first job?

I worked at Kmart department store.

How did you get your first job?

I applied in person.

How long did you work there?

One year.

How much were you paid?

Ninety-five cents per hour

Tell us a bit about the job.

I was a cashier.

What did you love about the job?

The best part was meeting people.

What did you hate about the job?

Standing on my feet.

What do you do now?

I started H.O.P.E. (Help Our Potential Evolve), a nonprofit organization working with youth ages 11 to 19.

If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?

I would say to go on to higher education.

