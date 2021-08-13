What was your first job?
I worked at Kmart department store.
How did you get your first job?
I applied in person.
How long did you work there?
One year.
How much were you paid?
Ninety-five cents per hour
Tell us a bit about the job.
I was a cashier.
What did you love about the job?
The best part was meeting people.
What did you hate about the job?
Standing on my feet.
What do you do now?
I started H.O.P.E. (Help Our Potential Evolve), a nonprofit organization working with youth ages 11 to 19.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
I would say to go on to higher education.