What was your first job?
I worked as a clerk in a box-store pharmacy. I did everything from stocking shelves to running the cash register to filling out Medicaid forms … lots and lots of Medicaid forms by hand.
How did you get your first job?
I overheard my neighbor talking about needing help at his pharmacy. I asked for the job and got it on the spot without having really much of a clue what I’d just asked for.
How long did you work there?
Five years in the summers and on weekends, through high school and junior college.
How much were you paid?
It was $5/hour when I started, but I got a huge raise to $5.25/hour after a couple of years.
Tell us a bit about the job.
My primary job was front-shelf stocking of our over-the-counter products. But on busy days like the first Saturday of each month I spent most of the day behind the counter fetching bottles of pills or liquids for the pharmacists as they filled literally hundreds of prescriptions in a 13-hour day. Most of those Saturdays I worked all day.
What did you love about the job?
As a young person, that was darn good money in those days. Besides the money, I worked with some great people and our steady customers were always entertaining and appreciative of the attention they got from us.
What did you hate about the job?
Unloading infant formula from the trucks. Those boxes of formula were heavy when the drivers were throwing them at you as fast as they could grab one. For a skinny kid like me, that was grueling.
What do you do now?
I’m publisher of the Kingsport Times News and the Johnson City Press, as well as president of Six Rivers Media, LLC, parent company of the Times News and The Press, along with the Jonesborough Herald & Tribune, Erwin Record and Mountain City Tomahawk.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
Learn the business as you learn the craft.