What was your first job?
My first jobs were the same summer at age 15 working for the city of Kingsport. I coached a Pee Wee League Baseball team (7 to 9 year olds); and became a contract mower for the city. I mowed the circle in front of my house.
How did you get your first job?
I applied at the Parks & Recreation Department for the coaching job and filled out an application at City Hall (with Mr. Ted McCown, assistant to city manager) for the mowing job.
How long did you work there?
I coached 12 games and did the mowing job for 2 or 3 seasons.
How much were you paid?
I really don’t remember but it was probably less than $1.50 per hour.
Tell us a bit about the job.
Mowing was easy because it was right across from my house. Coaching 7- to 9-year-olds in baseball was hard since their attention spans and athletic abilities varied greatly.
What did you love about the job?
I liked getting paid for independent work.
What did you hate about the job?
Unfortunately, I had to rely on Mom to get me to the games since I was too young to drive.
What do you do now?
I’m mayor of Kingsport (a great job!)
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
I would have tried to enjoy college a little more (The Citadel could be pretty intense but it was worthwhile).