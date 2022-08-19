Mike Billingsley

Mike Billingsley is shown here sitting at his desk in Kingsport City Hall.

 Contributed

What was your first job?

The first real job at a workplace with a supervisor was working at a golf course owned by the Department of Defense

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video