What was your first job?
The first real job at a workplace with a supervisor was working at a golf course owned by the Department of Defense
How did you get your first job?
I asked the head pro of the golf course if there was any work that I could do.
How long did you work there?
An entire summer
How much were you paid?
Less than a $1.00 an hour but I don’t recall the amount.
Tell us a bit about the job.
I pushed mowed areas of the golf course, operated a sod cutter and laid sod on all the tees on the course. I performed other duties as assigned, such as watering the greens and moving tee markers.
What did you love about the job?
I was outdoors, and the supervisor I worked for, an older gentleman, treated me like an adult and with respect. I was 13 at the time. He taught me a lot about work and life. He was always kind and a gentleman.
What did you hate about the job?
There was nothing to hate about it. It was hard, hot work, but I loved it. I was sad when it was over.
What do you do now?
I have been attorney since I graduated from law school in 1980. For the last 28 years I have had the pleasure of serving as the city attorney for the city of Kingsport, Tennessee. I am retiring at the end of May.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
It is the advice I was given as a young person.
• Give your best every day.
• Work every day with the intention of improving your knowledge of your work.
• Be kind, responsive, respectful and helpful to everyone at your work regardless of their status or standing or whether you like the individual or not. Kindness and consideration go a long way. Remember you don’t know what is going on in their life. Plus you never know when you have to cross a bridge that you burned. Don’t burn bridges.
• Don’t put your life on social media, (my modernization of the advice I was given). Words are hard to take back and even harder when they are permanently recorded.
• You don’t have to say everything that comes to mind. Most people would be better off if they kept their words to themselves.
