What was your first job?
Working in the parks department as a playground counselor in Amherst, New York (my hometown, a suburb of Buffalo).
How did you get your first job?
I applied through the town parks and recreation department where I lived.
How long did you work there?
Four summers
How much were you paid?
Minimum wage to start (with raises as I became a supervisor).
Tell us a bit about the job.
The park was close to my home, so I biked there. Working with the children was a lot of fun. We did arts and crafts and played games with them. It had a shallow wading pool that was great on hot days. When the counselors were at work on summer days, we called it “The Big Red Box” program. The big red box contained crafts and activities like “boondoggle” (a leather string that could be fashioned into key chains, etc.) that the kids loved.
What did you love about the job?
I loved being outside all day! In a strange way the parks job laid the foundation for my work in public relations, which became my profession. A local neighbor had been complaining about some of the teenagers that visited the park. We decided to showcase our day program’s value to young children and the community. I recall creating a “Halloween in July” event with the other counselors. The kids wore costumes, we gave out candy and the local paper took photos and wrote a story. It was great fun and stopped any negativity about the park.
What did you hate about the job?
Nothing. It was the ideal job for a college student in the summers.
What do you do now?
I am an accredited public relations professional. Since September 2015, I have been program manager, community relations, for the TVA Boone Dam project.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
I would say that time goes fast, and life is short. So, savor every moment … especially sunny days in the park.