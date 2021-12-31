What was your first job?
My first job was at the Sullivan County Property Assessor’s Office.
How did you get your first job?
One of my sisters worked there and mentioned they were looking for someone to work part-time during the summer. I spoke with the property assessor about the job, and he agreed to give me a chance.
How long did you work there?
I worked there during summer and Christmas breaks for about two years.
How much were you paid?
If I remember correctly, about $8 an hour.
Tell us a bit about the job.
I worked as an office assistant, which included filing documents, answering the phone and helping residents who had questions about their property value or the reappraisal process.
What did you love about the job?
The people who worked in the office. It was so much fun going to work each day as a teenager and being part of an office environment. Getting to know each person and hearing their stories was enjoyable and made the job even more interesting.
What did you hate about the job?
As a teenager, I disliked having to get up early on my summer break to start the workday at 8 a.m.
What do you do now?
I serve as a Public Information Officer for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. I’m assigned to the Upper East region of the state, which consists of 21 counties.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
Slow down and enjoy the journey. It’s great to be ambitious and work hard, but don’t get so busy and absorbed that you forget the importance of stepping back to enjoy life’s little moments with family and friends.