What was your first job?
I was a staff member on a political campaign. As a young person, it was a very eye-opening experience and taught me to appreciate civic responsibility.
How did you get your first job?
I had a friend who worked for the campaign. When they told me about the opportunity, I jumped on it!
How long did you work there?
For the remainder of the election cycle, which was several months.
How much were you paid?
I was paid around $10 an hour.
Tell us a bit about the job.
I helped organize canvassers and poll workers during voting, as well as participated in fundraising events, parades, and meet-and-greets.
What did you love about the job?
Connecting with the many people we encountered and making friendships that have lasted to this day.
What did you hate about the job?
I wouldn’t say I hated anything about the job. It remains one of my fondest memories!
What do you do now?
I am the city recorder for the city of Church Hill, Tennessee.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
Don’t let people drag you down!