1. What was your first job?
Newspaper carrier for Times News.
2. How did you get your first job?
It was pretty common for neighborhood kids to deliver the newspaper in those days.
3. How long did you work there?
Several years in the early 1970s.
4. How much did you get paid?
Good question! I got to keep what I collected above the minimum paid to the newspaper. It was kind of like working for tips. People used to pay in cash only. I remember going door to door with my money bag. I always had to have enough cash on hand to make change. I’d knock on the door and say, “Collect.” Almost every home subscribed to the newspaper, so that was a lot of doors! Sometimes people just didn’t answer. The screen door would be open and you could hear people inside, but they’d ignore you. I’d have to keep going back over and over if I wanted to get paid. I had to meet my Times News representative in a parking lot and pay him a set amount. I got to keep the difference between what I paid him and what I collected. Most people paid, but I still remember the houses and people who stiffed me. I remember keeping a long list of names and account balances. Sometimes it would take several weeks to get paid what I was owed, but I learned to be diligent.
5. Tell us a bit about the job.
As I recall there were weekday morning and evening editions, the Times and the News (eventually combined to one edition called Times News). Weekends were morning only, but Sunday editions were very heavy! I had two canvas carrier bags. One was over-the-shoulder for daily use and the double front-back for Sundays. I still remember the weight cutting into my shoulder or my knees feeling like they would buckle on Sundays. My route was Center Street (south side) from Mafair Church to Minute Market plus Myrtle Street & Forest Street around what is now Hunger First all the way to Lee School (now Cora Cox Academy). In the summer, I’d deliver the morning edition, then walk to Legion Pool. I’d have to leave the pool by 3 p.m. to get the evening edition delivered before everyone got off work at 5 p.m. My best friend did the north side of Center Street.
6. What did you love about the job?
I remember feeling a sense of accomplishment, fulfillment, and independence. I loved greeting my customers and getting to know them.
7. What did you hate about the job?
It was 7 days a week (twice a day on weekdays). It was a big time commitment. Then the process of collecting the money was added on top of that (and required several repeat visits). That was pretty time-consuming for a school kid.
8. What do you do now?
I spent 35 years in city government beginning as a student intern and retiring as city manager. I graduated from working as a newspaper carrier to “creating content” throughout my career. But I always felt connected to the newspaper process as a result of my early exposure. I was more responsive to reporters and empathetic with their job responsibilities.
9. If you could go back and give yourself a piece of advice, what would it be?
The whole process of customer service, collecting payment, and being able to talk to people from all walks of life was an invaluable experience. That’s not why I took the job, so I would tell myself why these first jobs are so important. They allow you to develop skills that are universally applicable the rest of your life. It’s hard to see the bigger picture when you’re 10-12 years old. That’s why I started my kids in early jobs at Pal’s and Food City. In hindsight I think they’d say the same.