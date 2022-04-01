What was your first job?
Virginia State Police Trooper
How did you get your first job?
After graduating from college at LMU I applied with the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy as well as the Virginia State Police. I was contacted by the state police and underwent a year-long background investigation before being hired in 1987.
How long did you work there?
31 years
How much were you paid?
My annual salary in 1987 was $18,400
Tell us a bit about the job.
After graduating from the Virginia State Police Academy I was assigned to Buchanan County as a state trooper. In 1990 I transferred to Scott County where I remained until I retired in 2019.
What did you love about the job?
I have always been a people person. While working as a trooper, I was able to build relationships with the citizens of the communities I served. Some of these relationships have turned into lifelong friendships.
What did you hate about the job?
The toughest part of the job for me was working rotating shifts, which took time away from my family.
What do you do now?
I am the sheriff of Scott County
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
Life is short. Don’t consume yourself with the hardships of the moment, they are only temporary.