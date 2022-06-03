What was your first job? Aside from holding a paper route for the Kingsport Times News and mowing multiple yards in my community, my first taxable job when I turned 15 was the old Oakwood Grocery Market on West Sullivan Street.
How did you get your first job? I applied, interviewed shortly, and was offered a job as a grocery bagger.
How long did you work there? I worked there through high school because they were tremendous in working around my football and track schedule.
How much were you paid? Minimum wage was $4.25 an hour.
Tell us a bit about the job. I bagged groceries, assisted people upon request to help them load their groceries, and collected buggies in the parking lot. I also cleaned and helped close the stores by straightening stock and mopping all of the floors.
What did you love about the job? Interaction with co-workers and customers.
What did you hate about the job? I wouldn’t use the word “hate” but I rarely had weekends off to spend with friends. My parents instilled in me at an early age that if you want and desire certain things in life you have to work for it.
What do you do now? Elected sheriff of Sullivan County
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be? I learned later in life that education and personal well-being is integral to be effective in life’s work and is extremely important. As author Stephen Covey would call it “Sharpening the Saw”, take time renew and refresh our physical, spiritual, emotional and mental natures. Regularly invest in ourselves so we are working smarter not harder. This allows you to get more done, making time for yourself and increase your sense of agency and overall effectiveness.