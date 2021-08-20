What was your first job?
My first job was mowing and landscaping work when I was 12 years old.
How did you get your first job?
It really all began with the expectation from my parents that I mow our yard and a neighbor asking if I would agree to mow theirs. In very little time I was mowing and doing landscape work for several people.
How long did you work there?
I continued to mow and do landscape work until I was 18 and graduating high school.
How much were you paid?
I was paid $15 for about two hours of manual labor.
Tell us a bit about the job.
Mowing and landscape work is easily understood, but I cannot think of a better opportunity to, at the age of 12, learn what it mean to have a work ethic. I learned that neglecting my work for a few days almost always resulted in the job being more difficult and a customer that wasn’t happy with me. I quickly learned that people have different expectations and that it was my job to make an effort to exceed them if I wanted to be successful in anything that I do. I also learned to identify poison ivy and to look out for hornet nests.
What did you love about the job?
I loved that job so much that I still enjoy mowing and doing my own landscape work today. I set my own hours and listened to countless hours of music on my Sony Walkman. It provided me with the money to enjoy the summer without asking my parents for it, giving me the opportunity to learn the value of a dollar earned versus one that is given to you.
What did you hate about the job?
At the age of 12 I didn’t fully appreciate the responsibility and accountability that the job was teaching me when I had to work while my friends were off doing something else. I didn’t enjoy getting stung by hornets or coming in contact with poison ivy, but I can honestly say there was nothing that I hated about the job.
What do you do now?
I am the Administrator of Elections for Sullivan County, Chairman of the Sullivan County Ethics Committee, Chairman of the Bristol, Tennessee Beer Board, and member of the Bristol, Tennessee Regional Planning Commission
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
Appreciate and value your youth. Be a sponge, whatever you think you know, it isn’t as much as you think, so learn as much as possible. Understand the difference in an education and the wisdom that is imparted by elders. Wear sunscreen.