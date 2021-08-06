What was your first job?
I grew up in a small business family so I was always working even at a young age. The first job I had where I was actually getting money and not just helping family out was at Jim’s Motorcycle Sales.
How did you get your first job?
I wanted new riding gear for my three-wheeler, but I didn’t have enough money to buy it. So my great-grandfather, uncle, and mom decided I could get the gear and work off my debt.
How long did you work there?
I worked there through almost all of middle school.
How much were you paid?
I don’t really remember this because I was working to pay off my racing gear, but I do remember once I sold a motorcycle to a family, and I got the commission, and it was the best day of my life to that point.
Tell us a bit about the job.
I worked Tuesdays and Thursdays from the time I got out of school until the shop closed. I would sometimes work all day on Saturdays if I didn’t have a soccer tournament. I cleaned the floors, put the parts orders away, cleaned the bikes, helped customers, rolled the bikes back inside at closing, and basically anything else they told me to do.
What did you love about the job?
At the time I enjoyed getting that sweet new Fox racing gear. I really enjoyed being up to date on all things motorcycles and feeling like one of the guys when everyone would talk about racing. Looking back I will never forget all the memories made there with family. My uncle, aunt, grandmother and great-grandfather all worked there and that was a lot of quality time.
What did you hate about the job?
At the time I just didn’t love going to work. It’s tough when you are young and all your friends are playing after school and invite you to do things but you have other responsibilities. I also remember hating how long it felt like it to took me to work off that gear.
What do you do now?
My wife and I manage our rental property (JWP Rentals). I am a general contractor, so I build the apartments/houses and then we keep them and rent them. And for the last 12 years, I have run events throughout the city including Racks by the Tracks, Fun Fest Cornhole Tournament, Halloween Bash and others. Although with a 3-year-old, the event stuff is dwindling.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
First, don’t even try to start riding a two-wheel dirt bike at 14. You’ve waited too long, and you’ll never figure out the ratio on how much clutch to let out and gas to give to prevent you from looping out. I would also tell myself (while sitting comfortably back on my four-wheeler) do as much stuff as you can. Every experience good or bad causes you to learn something new.