What was your first job?
My first real job was working in the hardware department of a local department store. For the most part, I stocked shelves and lugged boxes from the storage room for the rest of the store. The job was somewhat educational, however, because product representatives would come in and teach us how to use various tools and equipment that we were selling. The 18-year-old me learned a lot of things about tools, building, gardening, and things such as that.
How did you get your first job?
I had gone into this store to buy something, and they had a help wanted sign on the window. I asked to talk to the manager and the next day they called and offered me a position. They really needed someone to lug those boxes around.
How long did you work there?
I worked there for about two years. During that time I was also going to the local community college and taking flying lessons.
How much were you paid?
I think the pay was around $5 an hour. It was a long time ago!
Tell us a bit about the job.
This was a great job for a kid who was trying to go to school and had to pay for everything himself. I worked, lived, and went to school in an area all within one mile of each location. I walked or rode a bike and lived on Top Ramen.
What did you love about the job?
I really enjoyed the interaction with the people who came in and shopped as well as the things I learned while working there.
What did you hate about the job?
The worst thing about this job was that there was nowhere to go to improve myself and to grow. I really believe that people need to find challenge and growth throughout their lives. I am not sure that the 18-year-old me would have known how to articulate that, but that idea was built into me even then.
What do you do now?
I’m the executive director of the Tri-Cities Airport Authority.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
Never listen to others who tell you that you cannot do something. If you want to accomplish something, you can. You just need to put in the effort that will make it happen. Never take no for an answer!