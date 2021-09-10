What was your first job?
Well before there were so many lawn care businesses, my first job was mowing and trimming lawns when I was in high school.
How did you get your first job?
A family friend asked if I would mow her yard and that led to 10 or more customers each summer.
How long did you work there?
I began mowing yards when I was a sophomore in high school and I continued doing that through college.
How much were you paid?
I would be paid based on the size of the yard and the amount of time it would take to do the job. I would earn not less than $10 for a small yard.
Tell us a bit about the job.
I was responsible for keeping the lawns of my customers mowed and trimmed during each mowing season. That required me to understand the expectations of my customers and to manage my schedule in order to meet those expectations.
What did you love about the job?
I absolutely loved working outside, getting to know my customers, and the opportunity to earn spending money.
Many of my customers were elderly and they would want me to take a break and have a soda. During those breaks, I enjoyed learning a great deal about them and the history of our community.
What did you hate about the job?
Although the job could be difficult, I honestly did not hate anything about the work.
What do you do now?
I am the City Manager of the City of Norton.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
Worry less and enjoy each moment/experience more.