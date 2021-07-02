1. What was your first job?
My first job was mowing yards during the summer while in high school. My first “real” job (in other words, a job I received a W-2 for) was working for Eastman Chemical in their summer program. I wore a gas mask and steel-toed boots and cleaned up overflow from a chemical process.
2. How did you get your first job?
Eastman used to have a program where college students who were children of Eastman employees could get jobs during the summer. They were not glamorous jobs, but they paid more than you could get elsewhere.
3. How long did you work there?
Just for the summer.
4. How much were you paid?
I don’t recall exactly, but I think it was around $7-8 per hour.
5. Tell us a bit about the job.
We rotated through different areas. One area was where material for cigarette filters was being dried. We drove a vacuum cleaner that looked like a golf cart in between the dryers. It was very hot in there. In another area, there was overflow coming off of a conveyor belt, and we had to constantly scoop up the overflow using shovels. For that area, we wore gas masks.
6. What did you love about the job?
Lunchtime. My girlfriend and wife-to-be Angie was working in the same program that summer, and she drove a delivery truck around the plant. So she would pick me up for lunch and we would eat at different cafeterias all over the plant.
7. What did you hate about the job?
The pranks. At least a couple of times that summer, I was sweeping out a staircase and someone snuck down the staircase above me and dumped a 5-gallon bucket of water on me. Actually, in the middle of the heat, it felt good at first, but then walking around in wet clothes for the rest of the day was not much fun.
8. What do you do now?
I am a software engineer working on iPhone apps. Currently, I work remotely for Noom, a psychology-based weight loss app.
9. If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
First, if I had known in advance the trajectory of my career, I would have majored in computer science instead of electrical engineering. Over the course of my career, that would have served me much better. Second, I would have gotten out and worked after my master’s degree instead of going directly into a Ph.D. program. That would have given me a better idea if I wanted to actually pursue industry or academia.