What was your first job?
My first job was part-time at the World of Clothing when I was 18.
How did you get your first job?
I heard they were hiring, went down and applied and was lucky enough to be hired.
How long did you work there?
Through the summer after I graduated high school. I was working to save up money for college and save money to buy a car.
How much you were paid?
I was paid minimum wage, which would’ve been $2.65 back then.
Tell us a bit about the job.
I worked on the floor of the store.
They had these giant display tables of blue jeans, so I would fold them, straighten them, and such.
What did you love about the job?
Frankly, getting a paycheck to help pay for school. It was a great chance for me to learn how to manage money. We never had money growing up, so it was a big deal for me to have spending money and to learn how to save for school and a vehicle.
What did you hate about the job?
I didn’t have a car so having to get someone to pick me up and drop me off at work wasn’t ideal.
What do you do now?
I am a pharmacist and have been a pharmacy owner for over 30 years here in Kingsport.
I am now the U.S. Representative for the best district in the country, Tennessee’s First Congressional District.
If you could go back and give yourself one piece of advice, what would it be?
Have the confidence to become whatever you dream or desire to be. Don’t let a lack of income or education hinder you. There’ll be plenty of naysayers along the way but having confidence and being able to take criticism and learn from it will help you fulfill the plans God has destined for you.